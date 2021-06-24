Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

