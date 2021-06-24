Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 669 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

