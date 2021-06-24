Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 72 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

