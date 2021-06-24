Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 823 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

