Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 886 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 56,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

