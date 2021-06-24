Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 77,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

NYSE F opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

