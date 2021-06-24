Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Puma stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. Puma has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $116.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

