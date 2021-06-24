PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.80.

PVH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 864,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

