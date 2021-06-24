Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Issued By Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.66.

Shares of K opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

