Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Increased by Analyst

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.86 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

