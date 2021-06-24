QAD Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24 and a beta of 1.44.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

