QAD Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of QADA opened at $71.97 on Thursday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QAD will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

