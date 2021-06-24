QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.63. 42,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,236. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

