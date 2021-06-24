Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $369.62 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00046813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00100538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00162302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,750.55 or 1.00090445 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.