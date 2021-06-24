QS Investors LLC Buys New Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,454,000. Primo Water accounts for approximately 1.5% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock remained flat at $$16.43 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

