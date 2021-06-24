QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.48. The stock had a trading volume of 54,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.98. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

