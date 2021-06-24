QS Investors LLC Has $21.43 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,421 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Applied Materials by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $5,542,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Applied Materials by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 234,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,140. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

