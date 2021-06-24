QS Investors LLC Has $64.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,567 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

