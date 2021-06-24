QS Investors LLC Sells 8,019 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $46,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after buying an additional 400,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41. The stock has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

