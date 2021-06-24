Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 17,622 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after purchasing an additional 893,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

