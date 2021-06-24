Qtron Investments LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after buying an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.44. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

