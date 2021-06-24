Qtron Investments LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

