Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.