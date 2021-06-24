Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.94. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

