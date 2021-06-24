Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $313,495.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PWR opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $43,990,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

