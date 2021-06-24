Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,993.08

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $12,993.08 and approximately $2,686.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.