Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.10 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $23.10 million and $310,217.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

