QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2,316.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 38,128.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at $25,750,704.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last quarter.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.46. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

