Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Rambus worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 44,030 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RMBS opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.