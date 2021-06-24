Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.35

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 66627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 195.4% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 571.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

