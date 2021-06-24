Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,031.80 ($26.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of RAT traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,880 ($24.56). The stock had a trading volume of 290,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,813.56. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.