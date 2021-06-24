Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 347,244 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

