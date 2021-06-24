Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 347,244 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.65.
Several brokerages recently commented on RAVN. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
