Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/23/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $351.00 to $364.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – FedEx was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FedEx stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

