Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $36,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.