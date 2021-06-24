Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $11,829,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.