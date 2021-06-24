Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $129,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

