Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 454.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $171,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

