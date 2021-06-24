Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $115,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

