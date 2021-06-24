Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $143.99 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 469,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $359.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

