Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,100 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $125,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDY opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

