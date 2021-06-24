Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.60% of USANA Health Sciences worth $153,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $13,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE USNA opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.