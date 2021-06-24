RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Lowered to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of RNR opened at $145.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

