Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 96.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA RNO opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.52. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

