Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €36.06 ($42.42). Renault shares last traded at €35.91 ($42.25), with a volume of 1,261,181 shares traded.

RNO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

