Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $20,513.56 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

