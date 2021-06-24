ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $267.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $229.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA raised ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.57.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $243.40 on Monday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $245.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in ResMed by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.