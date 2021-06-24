Resolute Forest Products Inc. Plans — Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

