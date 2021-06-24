Reviewing CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 15.23 -$19.22 million N/A N/A CarMax $18.95 billion 1.02 $746.92 million $4.72 25.06

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A CarMax 3.94% 19.42% 3.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 2 3 8 0 2.46

CarMax has a consensus target price of $123.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Renren.

Volatility and Risk

Renren has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CarMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarMax beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renren

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

