ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.44.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 246.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.