Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

